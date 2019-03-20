Capitals' Nic Dowd: Bags helper Tuesday
Dowd recorded an assist and three shots during Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Devils.
Dowd returned after being a healthy scratch for the last two games, and the helper should improve his prospects for sticking in the lineup down the stretch. However, with just six goals and 19 points in 55 games, the 28-year-old doesn't possess much fantasy value at this time.
