Dowd scored the game-winning goal during Monday's 3-2 victory over the host Oilers.

Dowd trailed teammate Aliaksei Protos during a third-period odd-man rush Monday. The 32-year-old center received a drop pass and beat goalie Stuart Skinner for the game-winner, his first tally in 20 outings. Dowd, who had two shots during the road win, has registered just 21 shots in 27 outings this season. In 14 of those appearances, Dowd recorded zero shots. Dowd's 11th career game-winner snapped a goalless skid dating back to his back-to-back tallies against the Kings (Oct. 22) and Devils (Oct. 24).