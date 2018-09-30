Capitals' Nic Dowd: Buries goal Sunday
Dowd posted a goal and won six of 11 faceoffs during Sunday's 5-2 victory over the Blues.
Dowd appears to have locked down the fourth-line center position, especially with Travis Boyd (lower body) likely to open the season on the injured list. The 28-year-old will be counted on for defensive and penalty-killing prowess above all else which limits his fantasy value to deeper formats.
