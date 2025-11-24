Dowd (upper body) is considered a game-time decision for Monday's matchup against Columbus, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Dowd has missed the last three games due to an upper-body injury, and while he's officially considered a game-time decision Monday, he remained on the ice after morning skate, suggesting that he'll be unavailable once again. If Dowd is forced to miss another game, Sonny Milano will likely remain in the lineup for Washington.