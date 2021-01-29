Dowd posted an assist and won 15 of 23 faceoffs taken during Thursday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Dowd's wizardry in the faceoff dot helped Washington march back from a 3-0 deficit in the first period to stun their division rivals. The 30-year-old has generated two goals and three points in the first eight games and performed admirably while fellow pivots Evgeny Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocols) and Lars Eller (upper body) have been out of the lineup, but such modest offensive contributions aren't likely to endear him to most fantasy managers.