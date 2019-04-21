Capitals' Nic Dowd: Converts historic penalty shot
Dowd scored on a penalty shot in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Hurricanes in Game 5.
Not only was it Dowd's first-ever postseason tally and his first successful NHL penalty shot, it was also the first playoff penalty-shot goal in Capitals history. The tally made it 5-0 halfway through the third period. Expectations should be tempered for Dowd; the goal was his first point in the postseason, and his usage as a fourth-liner gives him limited opportunities to factor into the offense.
