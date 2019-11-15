Dowd (upper body) is considered day-to-day, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Dowd definitely won't play Friday against Montreal, and at this point it's probably safe to assume that he won't be available for Saturday's matchup with Boston, either. However, if he somehow makes a swift recovery prior to that contest, the Capitals will undoubtedly release another update on his status. For now, the team will likely turn to its AHL affiliate for help up front.