Capitals' Nic Dowd: Dealing with upper-body issue
Dowd (upper body) is considered day-to-day, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Dowd definitely won't play Friday against Montreal, and at this point it's probably safe to assume that he won't be available for Saturday's matchup with Boston, either. However, if he somehow makes a swift recovery prior to that contest, the Capitals will undoubtedly release another update on his status. For now, the team will likely turn to its AHL affiliate for help up front.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.