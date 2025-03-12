Dowd scored a goal in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Ducks.

Dowd snapped a 10-game point drought with a helper Sunday versus the Kraken, and he now has his first goal since Feb. 4 versus the Panthers. The 34-year-old center is enjoying a steady campaign with 12 tallies, 23 points, 69 shots on net, 105 hits, 67 blocked shots, 42 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 65 appearances. While officially listed on the fourth line, Dowd's usage as a shutdown center often leads to him playing a larger role than that placement in the lineup would suggest.