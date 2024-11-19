Dowd scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 6-2 win over Utah.

Dowd finished off a quick play at 7:56 of the first period, just 10 seconds after Dylan Strome got the Capitals on the board. The goal ended a six-game slump for Dowd, who has been effective in a fourth-line role this season. The veteran center is at five goals, two helpers, 24 shots on net, 34 hits, 19 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 18 contests. He's averaging a career-high 16:01 of ice time -- by that measure, he's more like a middle-six forward, though his ceiling is likely in the 25-30 point range.