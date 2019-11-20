Dowd was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, but is eligible to be activated ahead of Saturday's clash with Vancouver.

While Dowd won't be available versus the Rangers on Wednesday, his placement on IR was retroactive, which means he could play as early as Saturday. With Carl Hagelin (upper body) and Nicklas Backstrom (upper body) also on the shelf, the club promoted Beck Malenstyn and Mike Sgarbossa from AHL Hershey.