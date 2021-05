Dowd tallied an assist, three shots and two hits during Saturday's 2-1 overtime win.

Thrust up the depth chart due to the absences of Nicklas Backstrom (lower body) and Evgeny Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocols), Dowd's helper gives him two goals and four points in last four outings. The 30-year-old is having a stellar campaign with a career-high in goals (11) and average ice time (14:22) to go along with establishing himself as one of the league's better faceoff specialists (56.0%).