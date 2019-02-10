Capitals' Nic Dowd: Dishes helper Saturday
Dowd recorded an assist and won five of seven faceoffs taken during Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Panthers.
Dowd has just a goal and three points in his last 11 games as he has struggled to maintain a consistent presence in the lineup. His fantasy value will remain extremely limited until he can carve out a more reliable role.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...