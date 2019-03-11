Capitals' Nic Dowd: Dishes helper Sunday
Dowd registered an assist while logging 9:42 of ice time during Sunday's 3-1 win over the Jets.
Dowd made a nice feed to winger Carl Hagelin as he vacated the penalty box resulting in the game-winning goal. The 28-year-old center has collected a goal, three points and a plus-2 rating over his last 10 games.
