Dowd produced an assist and three hits in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

Dowd set up Beck Malenstyn's second-period tally, which opened the scoring. This was Dowd's first assist since Opening Night, but he's also scored three goals this year, chipping in solid offense from a bottom-six role. The veteran center has five points, seven shots on net, 29 hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through nine contests this year.