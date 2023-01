Dowd provided a secondary assist Wednesday, but it wasn't enough in a 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

Dowd centers the fourth line, but he's been making a lot of noise in the limited role. The jaunty pivot has generated 10 goals and nine helpers through 42 games, which puts Dowd on pace to sail past his current career high in points from the 2021-22 campaign, when he dropped 10 goals and 14 assists through 64 contests.