Dowd provided a goal in a 6-5 overtime win against the Rangers on Sunday.

Dowd's goal was his first point since Feb. 9 when he registered an assist against the Panthers. Dowd has 16 points in 47 games this year, but his six goals have come on only 31 shots, a 19.4 percent success rate. He is six points shy of the career-high 22 he had in 2016-17 with the Kings.