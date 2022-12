Dowd posted an assist and two PIM in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Dowd set up Trevor van Riemsdyk for the opening goal in the second period. The 32-year-old Dowd has chipped in with three points and a plus-4 rating over his last seven games. The fourth-line center is up to nine points, 22 shots on net, 69 hits, 20 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-2 rating in 30 contests overall. His role is unlikely to increase, so he'll continue to carry low value in most fantasy formats.