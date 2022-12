Dowd scored a goal on two shots, went plus-2, added three hits and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Dowd's second-period tally stood as the game-winner, his second such goal this year. The fourth-line center has two tallies and two assists in his last eight games. He's up to five goals, 10 points, 24 shots on net, 72 hits, 23 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-4 rating in 31 contests overall.