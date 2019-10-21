Capitals' Nic Dowd: Gets shorty
Dowd scored a short-handed goal on two shots in a 5-3 win over Chicago on Sunday.
Dowd finished off a perfectly-executed 2-on-1 rush with Carl Hagelin, converting the feed for his second goal in as many games. The 29-year-old is locked into a bottom-six role and typically won't provide much in the way of offense. In fact, he only has three shots on goal in seven games this season, all of them coming in the last two games.
