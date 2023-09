Dowd (abdomen) is listed as healthy on the Capitals' training camp roster, which was released Tuesday.

Dowd underwent core surgery following 2022-23. It's unclear how long the injury bothered him, but he was productive with a career-high 25 points to go with 62 shots on goal, 136 hits and 61 blocked shots in 65 outings. The 33-year-old is expected to take on his usual fourth-line center role.