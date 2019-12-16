Capitals' Nic Dowd: Healthy scratch Monday
Dowd will not be in the lineup Monday against the Blue Jackets, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Head coach Todd Reirden wants to give Travis Boyd some playing time given that the team's fathers are in tow during their current road trip. With just two assists in his last nine games, the 29-year-old does not possess much fantasy relevance even after he returns to the lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.