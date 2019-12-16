Play

Dowd will not be in the lineup Monday against the Blue Jackets, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Head coach Todd Reirden wants to give Travis Boyd some playing time given that the team's fathers are in tow during their current road trip. With just two assists in his last nine games, the 29-year-old does not possess much fantasy relevance even after he returns to the lineup.

