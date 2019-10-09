Capitals' Nic Dowd: Healthy scratch Tuesday
Dowd was a healthy scratch during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.
Dowd was held out in favor of Chandler Stephenson after Evgeny Kuznetsov returned from a three-game suspension, but could be in the lineup for Thursday's clash against Nashville. However, with no points in three games and averaging just 10:10 of ice time, the 29-year-old possesses very limited fantasy upside even with an everyday role.
