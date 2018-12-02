Dowd tallied a goal, an assist, and a plus-2 rating during Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Ducks.

Dowd has been very productive in recent outings with five of his seven points on the season coming in his last five games. Leaned upon heavily for his penalty-killing and defensive prowess, the 28-year-old is likely to cool off before too long but has put himself in a position to best a career-high 22 points set in 2016-17.