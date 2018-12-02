Capitals' Nic Dowd: Heating up
Dowd tallied a goal, an assist, and a plus-2 rating during Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Ducks.
Dowd has been very productive in recent outings with five of his seven points on the season coming in his last five games. Leaned upon heavily for his penalty-killing and defensive prowess, the 28-year-old is likely to cool off before too long but has put himself in a position to best a career-high 22 points set in 2016-17.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...