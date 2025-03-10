Dowd logged an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Dowd had gone 10 games without a point since his three-point effort in a 6-3 win over the Panthers on Feb. 4. Scoring is not Dowd's primary source of value to the Capitals, as he remains a strong defensive center in a bottom-six role. He has 22 points through 64 outings this season, which is right in line with his usual production over the last four years. He's added 68 shots on net, 104 hits, 67 blocked shots, 42 PIM and a plus-9 rating. He needs seven more appearances to set a career high in games played, and his good health could also help him surpass his career-high 25 points from the 2022-23 campaign.