Dowd scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Dowd stretched the Capitals' lead to 4-2 with 1:01 left in the first period. The fourth-line center has picked up three points over nine outings since returning from an upper-body injury. The 33-year-old has two goals, one assist, 14 shots on net, 20 blocked shots, 10 hits, six PIM and a plus-4 rating through 11 appearances this season.