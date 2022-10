Dowd tallied a goal and added two hits during Monday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

Dowd has three goals and four points in his first seven games and is well on his way to besting a career-high of 24 points set just a season ago -- even if his current shooting rate of 50 percent is not likely to last long. The 31-year-old center is a key cog in Washington's bottom six and could be worth a look in deeper formats if he can continue to find the scoresheet with regularity.