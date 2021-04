Dowd tallied a goal, a plus-2 rating, two shots and two hits during Saturday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

The marker gives Dowd a career-high of nine goals in 48 games as he has developed into one of the league's better fourth-line centers during the pandemic-shortened season. The 30-year-old is a vital component of Washington's forward depth, but the lack of consistent offense significantly limits the Alabama native's fantasy appeal.