Dowd registered a goal and a plus-2 rating during Thursday's 6-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Dowd has three goals and six points in his last 15 games since returning from a lower-body injury on Feb. 21 and has now set a new single-season high in goals (12) and tied a career-best 24 points in 58 games during the 2022-23 campaign. The 32-year-old remains an invaluable defensive presence in the Capitals' bottom six, but lacks the high-power offensive capabilities most fantasy managers covet.