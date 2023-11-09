Dowd (upper body) may join the Capitals for their upcoming two-game road trip, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports Thursday.

Dowd's presence on the trip doesn't guarantee that he will be ready to play against the Devils or Islanders on Friday or Saturday, respectively, but it certainly is a step in the right direction. If the 33-year-old center does suit up, it will end an eight-game stint on the sidelines due to his lingering upper-body issue. In order to return, Dowd will need to be activated off injured reserve, which could see Michael Sgarbossa sent back down to the minors.