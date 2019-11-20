Dowd (upper body) won't suit up in Wednesday's road test against the Rangers, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Dowd was already sidelined for Monday's action against Anaheim, and will miss more time. He's posted just four points in 14 games this campaign, so his absence isn't likely to effect the team too much. It's unclear when Dowd will be ready to rejoin the lineup, but he'll likely be limited to a fourth-line role when healthy, limiting his fantasy potential.