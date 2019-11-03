Dowd (lower body) is still day-to-day and won't suit up in Sunday's home clash against the Flames, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Dowd participated at morning skate with a non-contact sweater, suggesting his return could be coming soon. It will be his second consecutive absence after he left Tuesday's game against Toronto with the injury. The 29-year-old's next chance to suit up will be Thursday, and coach Todd Reirden said Sunday that the team is hopeful Dowd can return to the lineup for the contest.