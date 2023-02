Dowd (lower body) is "definitely getting closer" to playing according to coach Peter Laviolette in the lead-up to Tuesday's clash with Detroit, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Dowd has been out of action since Jan. 16 versus the Islanders, a stretch of 12 games on the shelf due to his lingering lower-body issue. If cleared to play, the 32-year-old center figures to slot in as a bottom-six option, thought that hasn't stopped him from recording 19 points in 44 games this season.