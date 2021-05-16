Dowd scored the game-winning goal and added four hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins in Game 1.

Dowd got a piece of a T.J. Oshie shot for the decisive tally 4:41 into overtime, which was upheld after the Bruins challenged for offside. The 30-year-old Dowd wasn't a big contributor on offense in the regular season -- he had 15 points in 56 games for the second consecutive year. He added 109 hits and 31 PIM, providing a physical edge in the Capitals' bottom six. He'll also help at the faceoff dot, where he won 56.3 percent of his draws this year, although he was only 5-for-13 in faceoffs Saturday.