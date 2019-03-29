Dowd recorded the game-winning goal and two shots during Thursday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Dowd couldn't have picked a better time for his seventh goal and 21st point of the season. The 28-year-old is one point away from tying a career-high set in 2016-17 and has significantly improved his defensive prowess with a career-best plus-10 rating in his first season with the Capitals.