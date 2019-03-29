Capitals' Nic Dowd: Nets playoff-clinching goal
Dowd recorded the game-winning goal and two shots during Thursday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.
Dowd couldn't have picked a better time for his seventh goal and 21st point of the season. The 28-year-old is one point away from tying a career-high set in 2016-17 and has significantly improved his defensive prowess with a career-best plus-10 rating in his first season with the Capitals.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...