Capitals' Nic Dowd: No-go against Buffalo
Dowd (lower body) isn't in the projected lineup for Friday's game against the Sabres, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Dowd is considered day-to-day with the lower-body injury he sustained Wednesday against Toronto, so he may only be forced to miss one contest. Chandler Stephenson will replace Dowd on the Capitals' fourth line against Buffalo.
