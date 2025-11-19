Dowd (upper body) is not on the ice for warmups and is not expected to play Wednesday versus the Oilers, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Dowd is reportedly banged up and will sit out the first half of a back-to-back at a minimum. It's a tough on-ice loss for the Capitals, as Dowd's defensive instincts will be missed against the Oilers' top players. Sonny Milano will draw into the lineup Wednesday, while Dowd will try to be ready for Thursday's game in Montreal.