Dowd tallied an assist while winning nine of 14 faceoffs taken and logging 13:44 of ice time during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Dowd had been a healthy scratch in the previous two games (both losses) and made a solid impression in his return from the press box. The 29-year-old might continue to see competition from Chandler Stephenson for ice time in the short term, but the latter's roster spot could be at risk once Washington clears cap space for Michal Kempny's (hamstring) imminent return from the injured list. Even with regular ice time, the seventh-round pick from the 2009 NHL Entry Draft can be safely ignored in most formats.