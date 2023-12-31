Dowd provided an assist and fired two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.

Dowd set up a Beck Malenstyn tally in the first period. The assist ended an eight-game point drought for Dowd. The 33-year-old has remained a fixture on the Capitals' fourth line with the ability to move up in the lineup as necessary for key defensive moments. He's produced six points, 26 shots on net, 32 blocked shots, 24 hits and a plus-5 rating through 25 appearances. His on-ice value is higher than his fantasy usefulness, as he simply doesn't score enough to be helpful in the virtual game.