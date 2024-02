Dowd (upper body) was put on injured reserve Friday, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.

Dowd, who last played Tuesday, was already expected to miss Washington's contest Saturday, but he's now also been ruled out for Monday's game against Ottawa as well. He has eight goals, 16 points, 58 hits and 57 blocks in 45 outings in 2023-24. Hendrix Lapierre was called up from AHL Hershey in a corresponding move.