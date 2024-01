Dowd scored to go along with three blocked shots in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Dowd has elevated his offensive game of late. He delivered assists in a pair of games last week. and his tally Friday was all that the Capitals could afford at even strength. Dowd remains a fine utility player and penalty-killing specialist with five goals, three assists and a plus-4 rating through 28 games, but the vast majority of fantasy managers will pass on the 33-year-old due to his fourth-line role.