Dowd scored a goal on three shots, added five hits and went minus-2 in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 6.

Dowd tallied at 3:44 of the second period to give the Capitals a 1-0 lead. The 31-year-old center finished the postseason with two points, eight shots on net, 20 hits and a minus-3 rating in six appearances. He enjoyed a career year in the regular season with 24 points, 90 shots on net and 139 hits in 64 outings.