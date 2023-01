Dowd (lower body) won't play until after the All-Star break, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Dowd has missed the Capitals last five games after suffering a lower-body injury on Jan. 16, and he'll miss at least two more contests before the break. The 32-year-old Dowd had been playing a solid depth role in Washington's bottom six, with 10 goals, nine assists, and 97 hits through 44 games this season.