Capitals' Nic Dowd: Picks up first goal
Dowd scored a goal on his only shot in a 5-2 win over the Rangers on Friday.
Dowd put the Capitals ahead 3-1 early in the second period, knocking home a rebound after Dmitry Orlov's shot ricocheted off the post. The 29-year-old center plays a bottom-six role and has never scored more than eight goals in an NHL season.
