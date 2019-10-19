Play

Dowd scored a goal on his only shot in a 5-2 win over the Rangers on Friday.

Dowd put the Capitals ahead 3-1 early in the second period, knocking home a rebound after Dmitry Orlov's shot ricocheted off the post. The 29-year-old center plays a bottom-six role and has never scored more than eight goals in an NHL season.

