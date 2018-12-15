Dowd recorded three assists in a 6-5 shootout victory against the Hurricanes on Friday.

The 28-year-old benefitted from playing with Alex Ovechkin for much of the night, as he assisted two of the captain's three goals. The three assists equaled one-third of the production Dowd had in the first 26 games this season, but if he keeps receiving minutes with Oveckin, Dowd could continue to produce like this and should be owned in all leagues. He has four goals and 12 points in 27 games this season.