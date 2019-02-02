Dowd tallied a goal and three hits during Friday's 4-3 victory over the Flames.

Dowd had been a healthy scratch in the last three games, but burying his fifth goal and 14th point in 40 games -- along with uncertainty surrounding the availability of Lars Eller (lower body) for Sunday's matinee against the Bruins -- could be enough for the 28-year-old center to garner some more playing time in the near future.