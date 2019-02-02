Capitals' Nic Dowd: Pots goal in win
Dowd tallied a goal and three hits during Friday's 4-3 victory over the Flames.
Dowd was a healthy scratch in the previous three contests, but burying his fifth goal and 14th point in 40 games -- along with uncertainty surrounding the availability of Lars Eller (lower body) for Sunday's matinee against the Bruins -- could be enough for the 28-year-old center to garner some more playing time in the near future.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...