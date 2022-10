Dowd registered a goal and dished out three hits during Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Dowd has two points in the Capitals' first two games which put him well on his way to topping a career-high of 24 points set during the 2021-22 campaign. The 32-year-old's offensive production isn't likely to stay this hot for long, but it is fair to say Dowd has been one of the few bright spots for the 0-2 Capitals in the opening days of the new season.