Dowd tallied a goal and two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

The marker snapped a seven-game skid for Dowd who has now matched his goal total from a season ago (7) and posted nine points in 35 games serving as a steady presence in Washington's bottom six. However, the 30-year-old's fantasy upside remains extremely limited due to his role as a checking-line forward and lack of consistent offensive production.