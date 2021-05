Dowd scored a goal on his only shot and added two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 double-overtime loss to Boston in Game 3. He also tied for the team lead with seven hits.

Dowd tallied his second goal of the series when he drove to the net in the middle frame and redirected Garnet Hathaway's feed to put Washington on top 2-1. The veteran center also had a strong night in the faceoff dot, going 14-9 (60.9 percent), and logged just over 20 minutes of ice time.