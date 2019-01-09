Dowd has tallied three goals, 10 points and a plus-7 rating in his last 16 games.

Dowd has been very streaky in his first season in DC, but has provided some stability in the bottom six since his arrival. The 28-year-old forward is on pace to top his career-high of 22 points set in 2016-17. However, the emergence of Travis Boyd could push him for ice time down the stretch, and his current 18.2 shooting percentage is well above his career average, so fantasy dividends could be more elusive in the second half of the season.