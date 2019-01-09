Capitals' Nic Dowd: Quietly productive
Dowd has tallied three goals, 10 points and a plus-7 rating in his last 16 games.
Dowd has been very streaky in his first season in DC, but has provided some stability in the bottom six since his arrival. The 28-year-old forward is on pace to top his career-high of 22 points set in 2016-17. However, the emergence of Travis Boyd could push him for ice time down the stretch, and his current 18.2 shooting percentage is well above his career average, so fantasy dividends could be more elusive in the second half of the season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...